Park National Corp OH Purchases 235 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $604.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $605.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

