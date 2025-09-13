Trust Co of the South Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VBR opened at $210.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

