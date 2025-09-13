Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

