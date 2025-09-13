iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Boosted by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 64,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $662.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $640.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.