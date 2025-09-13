JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after buying an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

JPM stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $307.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

