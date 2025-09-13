Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.41 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,410,000 after purchasing an additional 259,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

