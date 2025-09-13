Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,176,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after buying an additional 229,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,790,000 after buying an additional 83,318 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

