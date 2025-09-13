Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,727 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $242,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,138 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.0%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $218.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.22. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

