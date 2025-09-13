AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires Shares of 44,622 Newmont Corporation $NEM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the sale, the director owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. CIBC set a $74.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.