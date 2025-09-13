Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $494,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AZN opened at $79.56 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

