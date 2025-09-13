Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 1,282 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,953,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $471.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.17 and a 200 day moving average of $414.48. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $472.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

