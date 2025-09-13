Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Cut by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 282,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 172,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

