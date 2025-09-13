Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $241.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $242.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.