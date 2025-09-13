Invst LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Invst LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.62 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.