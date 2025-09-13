FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 82,834 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $69,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $367,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4%

FDX stock opened at $229.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

