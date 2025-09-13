Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,235 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $196.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.