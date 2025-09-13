InvesTrust Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

InvesTrust decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.3% of InvesTrust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. InvesTrust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

