First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $410.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $413.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,710. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.29.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

