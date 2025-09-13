Strs Ohio Invests $16.65 Million in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Strs Ohio bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 61,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $205,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.2% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 57.2% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,439 shares of company stock worth $87,495,956 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $326.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $330.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

