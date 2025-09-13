Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.64 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,641,000 after buying an additional 112,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,664,000 after buying an additional 333,428 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.07. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

