Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $279.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

