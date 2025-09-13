MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,339.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,384.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

