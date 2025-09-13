Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,397,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5%

APD stock opened at $293.14 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

