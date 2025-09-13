Deere & Company $DE Position Increased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $471.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $386.42 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

