Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 46,950 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,950 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $49,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.