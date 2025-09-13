Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $118,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $106.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.