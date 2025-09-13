Park National Corp OH Has $45.69 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $245.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

