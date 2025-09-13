Integrity Alliance LLC. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $646.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

