Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Position Lowered by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

