Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 217.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IWB stock opened at $361.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $362.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.