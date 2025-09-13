Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 1,216 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $134.90 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

