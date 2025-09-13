Kera Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 762.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,019,042 shares of company stock valued at $248,122,219. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $257.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.90 and a 12 month high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

