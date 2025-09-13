Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $230,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,092,000. Finally, Real Talk Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. The company has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

