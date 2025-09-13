Trust Co of the South Has $766,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

