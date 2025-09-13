Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $604.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $605.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

