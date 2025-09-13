Bush Investment Group LLC Has $30.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bush Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 20.4% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 161,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $710,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $324.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $325.20. The stock has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day moving average of $292.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.