Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Purchases 254 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Mplx were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mplx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Mplx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Mplx by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $51.04 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.