Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Lessened by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $184.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

