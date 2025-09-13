Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTI opened at $324.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $325.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

