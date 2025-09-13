Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 3,916 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

