Cullen Investment Group LTD. Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

International Business Machines stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.93.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

