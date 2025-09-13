Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $425.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $590.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

