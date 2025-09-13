Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.38 and last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 12237036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.