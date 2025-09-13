Cullen Investment Group LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Finland boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $662.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

