Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $40.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 10.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $40,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.1%

QUAL stock opened at $190.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.