Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7%

CSCO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

