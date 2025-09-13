AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after buying an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after buying an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after buying an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $497.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.