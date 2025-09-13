Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average of $232.11. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

