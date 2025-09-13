2,045 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Bought by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,974 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 747,194 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

