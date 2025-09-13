T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Position Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $463,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $6,543,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $241.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day moving average of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total value of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,682,168.76. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,627,930 shares of company stock worth $628,713,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

